A major road project in a Greene County town just wrapped up. Bret Kersey with Grand Junction Street Maintenance tells Raccoon Valley Radio two-inches of asphalt was installed on Main Street from 13th-20th streets. He says the contractor, InRoads, milled down two-inches of the existing concrete before overlying the road with asphalt. An additional two blocks on 16th Street near the railroad tracks was also improved with asphalt. Part of the project also included establishing a higher crown in the middle of the road for better drainage.