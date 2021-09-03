Cancel
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES -LABOR DAY WEEKEND ANNOUNCEMENT

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Lake Conroe suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been prevented if it weren’t for the presence of drugs & alcohol and if people simply used the proper safety equipment. Constable Cash says, “Our office is committed to ensuring that everyone who visits Lake Conroe, is able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely”.

#Labor Day Weekend#Constables#Drugs#Precinct#Constable Cash
