MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES -LABOR DAY WEEKEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Early Monday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office responded to a possible burglary in the 3100 block of Rayford Road in Spring. Units arrived at the storage facility and learned two white males fled the scene on foot. A vehicle that was believed to have been theirs was left on the scene. A perimeter was set up along Spring Hill, Geneva, and Lazy Lane, and an extensive search was conducted. A DPS helicopter responded to the scene to assist in the search. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deployed. A sudden thunderstorm to the area forced the helicopter to leave the search area. As units were finishing the search the K-9 found one of the suspects and was able to apply several good bites to subdue him. Moments later deputies took the second suspect into custody. John Wunsche II, 25, of 21606 I-45 North in Spring was arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary of a building. David Matthew Freeze, 25, of 9910 Brandywood Drive in Tomball was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on three counts of burglary of a building. He was also being held on a bond revocation warrant out of Harris County. This stemmed from an arrest in Harris County in May of 2021. He was accused of stealing a vault box, six sunglasses, two dresses, a backpack, and a pair of socks from a Harris County business. The K-9 units of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office didn’t get a holiday. With the home invasions in Porter, Sunday afternoon in the close to 100-degree temperatures and high humidity to the manhunt in Spring with the high humidity these dogs and their handlers never slowed down. Sunday afternoon a Conroe K-9 was also instrumental in narcotics detection after they responded to assist DPS on a traffic stop at Fostoria and I-69.