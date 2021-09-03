Cancel
Opinion: The weird controversy over vaccination

By MICHAEL CORRIGAN
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a weird controversy. It should be absurd writing about the need for vaccination in the 21st century, since the first vaccination (against smallpox) was performed by Edward Jenner on May 14, 1796. Since the Declaration of Independence, doctors knew patients with smallpox were immune to further infection from...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Jenner
Person
Charles Darwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Traffic Accident#Americans#Fox News
Doctor Stirs Controversy After Refusing To Treat Unvaccinated Persons

A new controversy has sparked in Alabama after a primary care physician has announced that he will no longer accept patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The doctor published a photo on his Facebook account revealing a sign posted on his door. The sign read “Effective October 1st,2021 Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19”.
PharmaceuticalsLongview Daily News

Letter: Refusing vaccine shows selfishness

We are seeing the result of non-vaccination against COVID with hospitals being overrun by critically ill people. Hospitals, particularly in the south, are out of beds, and in Mississippi, they are setting up a hospital area in a parking garage. Florida is being sent ventilators. Many final words were regrets of not being vaccinated.
Cranston, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Dooley: For decades, vaccinations saved many lives

Ken Dooley is an author, playwright and screenwriter. When I was born on Oct. 22, 1931, there were 48 states, the population in the United States was approximately 123,000,000, life expectancy for males was 63 years, mercurochrome was the miracle drug, and penicillin was about eight years away. In the...
Logan, UTusustatesman.com

Opinion: COVID-19 vaccines should be a personal choice

“Show me your papers, please” is the trope associated with the Nazi Party officials during the Second World War who demanded identification from citizens during stops and checkpoints. Today, many American citizens have compared vaccine passports to the same invasion of personal privacy. The U.S. is at risk of becoming...
HealthPosted by
Indy100

Philosopher Noam Chomsky’s view that unvaccinated people should be ‘isolated’ sparks debate

Philosopher Noam Chomsky has sparked a heated debate by arguing that those who do not get vaccines should be “isolated” from others. In a wide ranging interview recorded in June in which he answered audience submitted questions, Chomsky offered his views on mandating vaccines and said that while he disagreed with the policy he thought those who refused jabs should isolate because they become “a danger to the community”. The clip has resurfaced on social media today and is causing controversy.
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Viral spread should be attributed to vaccine hesitancy

The Friday, Sept. 3 edition of the Juneau Empire had a front-page article with information from Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink. The article reported, “The rise in cases is primarily attributed to the delta variant of the virus…” In reality, it is the ignorant people who refuse to get vaccinated.
HealthBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Vaccine mandate ban is another mistake by Abbott

We’ll say this for the governor of Texas; at least Greg Abbott is consistent. After earlier banning mask mandates in Texas to fight the spread of Covid, he has followed it up with another unscientific and unjustified ban, this one for vaccine mandates by any governmental entity in the state.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Thanks to our leaders for vaccines and admonitions

An article in the Deseret News on Aug. 13 by reporter Tad Walch (“First Presidency urges vaccination, says COVID-19 vaccines are ‘safe and effective’”) presents a timely admonition from a trusted source. President Russell M. Nelson is not only the leader of a worldwide Christian church but also a medical doctor, a heart surgeon. In the article, President Nelson said “... he prayed often for the development of COVID-19 vaccines,” and he called the vaccines a “godsend” in a January social media post after he received his first vaccination shot.
PharmaceuticalsPitt News

Opinion | Weighing risk when you’re vaccinated

It seemed as though the COVID-19 pandemic was ending for a few brief weeks earlier this summer. But as students return for the fall term, a surge in caseloads and the return of the CDC’s indoor masking recommendation can make it seem like we’re back to square one. We’re not.
HealthClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Civil Rights, segregation, and vaccine apartheid

Freelance columnist Nancy Churchill believes the governor’s new vaccine mandate is the beginning of vaccine apartheid. In a stunning turn of events, Governor Inslee and other progressive governors throughout the United States are calling for a return to segregation and reduced civil rights for the “wrong people.” This time, the Democrats are using a new tool to divide the elite ruling class from the unwashed masses. The governor’s new vaccine mandate for health care workers, educators, college students, firefighters and state employees is the beginning of vaccine apartheid.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

