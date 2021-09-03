COVID-19: Health officials urge caution over holiday weekend
Local health officials are concerned that gatherings and travel over the Labor Day weekend could drive up COVID-19 cases higher than they already are. Over the course of the pandemic, Bartholomew County has often seen increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following holidays, which has caused some concern among officials, particularly as local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rapidly increasing across the state leading into the long weekend.www.therepublic.com
