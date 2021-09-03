Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Undersized and overlooked, Patterson makes Washington roster

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jaret Patterson is no stranger to proving doubters wrong. The undersized running back was under-recruited out of high school and took a year off before going to the University of Buffalo. Then after a highlight reel that included an eight-touchdown, 400-yard game, Patterson went undrafted by all 32 NFL teams. A tip from Chase Young led Washington to sign Patterson. He made the team thanks to an impressive training camp and preseason. Now the 5-foot-8 dynamo is getting praise from Barry Sanders, and those who know him best expect Patterson to take the league by storm.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaret Patterson
Person
Barry Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Dynamo#American Football#Ap Sports#The University Of Buffalo#Chase Young
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Tried Out For An NFL Team On Monday

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned, but the three-time Pro Bowler worked out for an RB-needy team on Monday. Along with another experienced free agent, Devonta Freeman, Bell worked out with the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, per the league transaction wire.. Because of two key injuries at the position, the Ravens are in need of some additional depth in the backfield.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Announce Monday Update On T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt wants a new contract. The Steelers haven’t given him one. Pittsburgh begins the 2021 season this Sunday. Will anything change by then?. Watt hasn’t practiced ahead of the 2021 season. He doesn’t want to get injured and risk missing out on earning a huge pay-day through a new contract. His strategy hasn’t paid off yet, though.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 as the 2021 season is set to begin. Oh sweet gridiron gods, thank you for delivering to us another season of NFL football. The new campaign is set to kick off in the next few days, and we’ve got our regular batch of weekly NFL picks and score predictions to help you through the upcoming weekend of football glory.
NFLraidersbeat.com

Hondo: One Roster Move By The Raiders On Tuesday “Blew Me Away”

There are always surprises when it comes to final roster cuts in the NFL, but Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter said that one move by the Raiders (or lack thereof) on Tuesday was a surprise to him. “[Jalen Richard making the team] was the only thing yesterday that blew me away,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy