Law

Letters to the Editor - Abortion law, Social Security, mask mandates, honoring U.S. soldiers

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: “Justices asked to block abortion law — In an eleventh-hour effort, rights groups urge banning restrictive ‘heartbeat act,’” Tuesday Metro & Business story. O, Fifth Circuit. There you go again. Rubber-stamping just any ol’ Texas legislation or governor’s executive order. No law, no edict is too extreme for you! And way to jump in there before any district court decision on the merits. Next stop, U.S. Supreme Court, which has, predictably, already given its imprimatur to Texas’ abortion legislation by failing to rule on a motion to reverse the Fifth Circuit. Can you say shadow docket (in which no reasoned opinions are issued)?

