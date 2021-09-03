Cancel
Player reaction: Ahlers, Bivens give their take on season-opening loss

By Stephen Igoe
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers and linebacker Bruce Bivens share their take on the team's season-opening 33-19 loss to Appalachian State. “You hate losing. I think we could’ve played a lot better. It starts with me. If you want to blame somebody, blame Holton Ahlers. Don’t put it on anyone else. The offensive line gave me time. I probably scrambled a little bit too much. But I just have to learn and get better. The goal is to get six and that’s what we’re going to do.”

