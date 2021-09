Jon Rahm holds the U.S. Open trophy after winning the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Jon Rahm has had an historic season to this point, he is far and away the number one player in the world and has been on fire all summer. He won his first major earlier this year at the US Open, and has notched top-10 finishes in nine of his last 11 starts—including the Memorial, where he led by six shots thru 54 holes before he was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID.