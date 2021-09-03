Cancel
NFL

Pereira encouraged by NFL officials’ vaccination rates

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the NFL rightfully boasts about a player vaccination rate above 93%, the other folks on the field for games — the officials — are nearly at 100%. According to the league, the 121 officials are 99% vaccinated, which should make their jobs a bit easier, says former NFL officiating chief Mike Pereira.

