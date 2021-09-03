CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

World Cup qualifying reaction & build-up

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight that is all from us for today but we'll be back a bit later with coverage of the Women's Super League opener between Manchester United and Reading, which kicks off at 19:45 BST. Tomorrow, Scotland and Republic of Ireland are in World Cup qualifying action and we'll have live...

FIFAchatsports.com

Crew captain Jonathan Mensah called up to Ghana for World Cup qualifiers

The 2021 season has had plenty of Columbus Crew players receive international call-ups and it won’t stop in the fall. Crew captain Jonathan Mensah was selected for Ghana’s roster and is headed to Africa for the Black Stars' first two FIFA World Cup qualifiers. September will be the start of the second round of Confederation of African Football qualifying matches with games to also be played in October and November.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - England will add Thailand and Montenegro to its "red list" of destinations that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel on their return, the government said. Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Azores would be added to England's "green list" of places that...
SoccerTimes Daily

Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic is uncertain for the United States' World Cup qualifier against Canada on Sunday night, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains sidelined by back spasms. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
WorldBBC

Northern Ireland pick up first win in World Cup qualifying - as it happened

And now a word from the man of the moment.... Quote Message: I think that shows the quality and the depth we have in the squad with young lads coming through. We've not got Jonny [Evans] and Stu [Dallas], key players and the way the young players slotted in is a great sign. There's a good mood after tonight and we have a big game at home against Switzerland. The stadium is going to be rocking and hopefully we have that positive energy and get a good performance. from Bailey Peacock-Farrell Northern Ireland goalkeeper.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tourist favourites Spain, Greece and Italy remain on amber list

Most of Europe’s tourism big hitters failed to go green in the government’s latest update of its traffic light system for international travel.The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced a review of its green, amber and red lists, with changes due to come into effect at 4am on 30 August.Mainland Spain, Greece and Italy have all remained on the amber list in the latest reshuffle.Portugal, once the only mainstream holiday destination to achieve green status, also remains stuck on amber, necessitating 10 days of quarantine and two PCR tests for all unvaccinated adults returning to the UK.However, a further seven...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Wins for Argentina, Brazil set up mouth-watering World Cup qualifier

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Victories for Brazil and Argentina on Thursday set the two sides up for an enticing World Cup qualifying clash in Sao Paulo this weekend. Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games and know they can overcome Brazil on their home turf, having beaten them 1-0 in the Copa America final at the Maracana stadium in July.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Canada joins green list but Spain and Greece remain amber in lacklustre Covid travel review

Canada, Switzerland and Denmark are among the countries joining the green list following the government’s latest review of its traffic light system for travel abroad. Seven destinations went green, meaning returning travellers face the lightest rules, regardless of vaccination status: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the autonomous Portuguese islands of the Azores.From 4am on Monday, 30 August, travellers entering the UK from these countries, whether double-jabbed or not, can forgo quarantine. Instead they must present a negative lateral flow test prior to departure for the UK, and take a PCR test within two days of arrival.Scotland, Wales...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries could be added to the red list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s red list of “unsafe” holiday destinations.A total of 60 countries and territories are rated red at present. But which destinations are most at risk of being downgraded from amber to red this time around? Here’s what we know so far.Which countries are on the red list right now?There are currently 60 territories on the red list. Arrivals from these countries still need to quarantine...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

England vs Hungary confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier tonight

International football is back with World Cup 2022 qualification resuming and England have the task of shaking off a Euro 2020 hangover.Gareth Southgate’s side impressed on the way to the final against Italy, but went down on penalties at Wembley.But the group appears set to peak in the years ahead and a place at Qatar 2022 already looks likely with three wins from three games so far. Follow Hungary vs England LIVEHungary could present a tough test though, with Marco Rossi’s side giving Germany a scare in the final game of their group at Euro 2020, while France...

