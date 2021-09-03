World Cup qualifying reaction & build-up

Canada, Switzerland and Denmark are among the countries joining the green list following the government’s latest review of its traffic light system for travel abroad. Seven destinations went green, meaning returning travellers face the lightest rules, regardless of vaccination status: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the autonomous Portuguese islands of the Azores.From 4am on Monday, 30 August, travellers entering the UK from these countries, whether double-jabbed or not, can forgo quarantine. Instead they must present a negative lateral flow test prior to departure for the UK, and take a PCR test within two days of arrival.Scotland, Wales...
