World Cup qualifying reaction & build-up

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s red list of “unsafe” holiday destinations.A total of 60 countries and territories are rated red at present. But which destinations are most at risk of being downgraded from amber to red this time around? Here’s what we know so far.Which countries are on the red list right now?There are currently 60 territories on the red list. Arrivals from these countries still need to quarantine...