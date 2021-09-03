Cancel
Waynesburg, PA

Bowlby Library announces ‘Turkey Trot 5K’

By For the Greene County Messenger
heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 North West Street in Waynesburg, will host the fifth annual 2021 “Turkey Trot 5K” on Sunday, Nov. 20. This event, which consists of a 5K Run/Walk and a 1K Children’s Fun Run, will raise money to fulfill the library’s mission “to provide through the use of traditional and emerging technologies, materials and services for community residents of all ages for literacy, information, fun and enrichment,” according to a release recently issued by the library.

