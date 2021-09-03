Cancel
New Prague, MN

John R. Henle

By Editorials
Journal
 4 days ago

John R. Henle, age 84, of New Prague, died peacefully with his wife at his side on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli with Father John Lapensky officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home Saturday morning. Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8fZBpiMKSZHLvdRQ5eI1TA. Masks are strongly recommended in both places. Private family burial will take place after Mass at St. John’s Cemetery in Veseli. Lunch will follow at the KC Hall in New Prague. In lieu of f﻿l owers, memorials preferred to the donor’s choice.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

 

