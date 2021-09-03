Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

After Afghanistan, Biden Shouldn’t Abandon Iraq Too

By Bobby Ghosh
Washington Post
 4 days ago

As Afghans grapple with fear and uncertainty in the wake of the U.S. military pullout from their country, Iraqis are beginning to wonder if it will be their turn next. The Biden administration, doubling and tripling down on the president’s defense of his Afghanistan withdrawal, has been deploying Washington’s current catchphrase, “forever wars,” as well as invoking old shibboleths about the “national interest.” Pursuing the latter, so the theory goes, requires ending the former.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi Security Forces#Hezbollah#Afghans#Iraqis#Middle Eastern#The Islamic State#Pentagon#Americans#Taliban#Arabs#The Syrian Kurds#Kurdish#Syrian#Iranians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Taliban Battle For Panjshir As US Warns Of Afghanistan Civil War

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations Monday when the last...
MilitaryWashington Times

The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
WorldWashington Post

Why Turkey Wants to Guard Afghanistan’s Gateway to the World

Ears would have pricked up in Ankara on Monday when a Taliban spokesman said Turkey and Qatar will help restart operations at Kabul airport. While Zabihullah Mujahed didn’t say whether either or both those countries will assume the management of Afghanistan’s main international airport, he didn’t rule it out either.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy