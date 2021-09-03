2021 Healthiest Employers, Large Companies (500-4,999 Employees)

For the second year in a row, JE Dunn Construction has been recognized by Atlanta Business Chronicle as the No. 1 Healthiest Employer in the Large Employer (500 to 4,999 employees) category. The general contracting, construction management and design-build services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has 24 offices nationally and more than 3,500 employees, including about 360 in Atlanta. “Over the past 18 months, JE Dunn has prioritized health, compassion and empathy for our employees and their families, and operational excellence, in that order,” said Dan Kaufman, president of the company’s East Region.