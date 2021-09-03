Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

2021 Healthiest Employers, Large Companies (500-4,999 Employees)

By Doug DeLoach
Posted by 
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second year in a row, JE Dunn Construction has been recognized by Atlanta Business Chronicle as the No. 1 Healthiest Employer in the Large Employer (500 to 4,999 employees) category. The general contracting, construction management and design-build services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has 24 offices nationally and more than 3,500 employees, including about 360 in Atlanta. “Over the past 18 months, JE Dunn has prioritized health, compassion and empathy for our employees and their families, and operational excellence, in that order,” said Dan Kaufman, president of the company’s East Region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthiest Employers#Employees#Je Dunn Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Peachtree Corners, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Peachtree Corners experiencing ‘real renaissance’ by attracting business

“The city leaders…have been working hard to grow, but to grow wisely,” said Jennifer Howard, Peachtree Corners economic development manager. Gwinnett County’s largest city, Peachtree Corners now has a Town Center with community gathering spaces. Its government has added traffic alternatives including a trail system, autonomous vehicle track and a pedestrian bridge over Peachtree Parkway. Companies continue to move in due to the amenities.
Peachtree Corners, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Civil engineer establishes farm to create work for adults with disabilities

As a parent of a daughter with disabilities, Mike Twiner said he has spent 20 years with questions on his mind: What will my child do with her life? Where will she live and who will take care of her when I am older? Twiner, president of Hydropro Engineering and Consulting, established Peachtree Farm this year in Peachtree Corners to help answer those questions.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Tech Square Ventures invests in Atlanta insurance tech startup Slope Software

Early-stage investment firm Tech Square Ventures led a $2 million investment in Atlanta insurance technology startup Slope Software Inc., according to an Aug. 30 announcement. Inside the deal: Alerion Ventures, Charlotte Angel Fund and existing investor Cofounders Capital also participated in the round. Slope Software previously raised $1 million in January 2020, according to Crunchbase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy