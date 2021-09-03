Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Norway set for rate hike as economy accelerates, statistics agency says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5Y1n_0blOE1HT00
People shop in the world's most northern supermarket in the town of Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

OSLO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is set to grow rapidly in the next several years as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic, setting the stage for an imminent central bank rate hike, Statistics Norway (SSB) predicted on Friday.

"The reopening of society is well underway, and the upswing in the Norwegian economy continues. The COVID-19 pandemic will nevertheless continue to impact on the economy for a long time to come," SSB said.

"The first interest rate jump is expected to be in September."

Non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) will rise by 3.6% in 2021, the agency predicted, more than the 3.1% growth seen in June, while next year will see expansion of 3.8%, down from 4.1% predicted three months ago.

SSB at the same time raised its growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024.

The Norwegian central bank last year slashed rates to a record low 0.0%. It has said it intends to hike twice this year and three times in 2022, likely beginning at its next policy meeting on Sept. 23.

The key policy rate will likely rise to 1.75% in 2024, SSB predicted, in line with the agency's previous forecast.

Statistics Norway's forecasts are based on authorities expecting to fully vaccinate some 90% of adult Norwegians over the next four to six weeks, SSB said.

"If these assumptions are not fulfilled, further economic recovery will take longer than our calculations show," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics Norway#Gross Domestic Product#Ssb#Norwegians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Related
Businesswsau.com

Turkey optimistic inflation will drop below 10% by end of 2022

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey expects inflation to fall to 16.2% by the end of the year and hit 9.8% by the end of 2022, according to government forecasts published late on Sunday that analysts said were optimistic and showed its emphasis on economic growth over battling high prices. The economy...
BusinessCNBC

UK seeing a ‘massive adjustment’ in labor market, LSE director says

British businesses have been blighted by a combination of worker shortages and supply chain disruptions that have sent wages and prices skywards across a range of sectors. The U.K. consumer price index climbed 2.1% in the year to July, above the Bank of England's target, having hit 2.5% in June, its highest reading since August 2018.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China, Indonesia launch cooperation framework on local-currency settlement

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The central banks of China and Indonesia on Monday launched a cooperation framework for promoting the use of local currencies for the settlement of bilateral trade and direct investment between the two countries. The announcement was made in statements issued by the People's Bank of...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Saudi non-oil sector expansion loses momentum in August - PMI

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued to grow in August but lost momentum due to a sharp drop in output expansion, a business survey showed, signalling a challenging recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Zloty set to pace FX gains with rate hike back in sight- Reuters poll

By Miroslava Krufova and Jason Hovet PRAGUE (Reuters) - The zloty has further space to climb after a rally this week as chances grow that Poland's central bank will begin lifting interest rates sooner rather than later, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The Polish currency has lagged peers in central Europe in 2021 with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown leading as their respective central banks have started tightening cycles amid a post-pandemic economic recovery and rising inflation pressures.
Worldnaturalgasworld.com

Norway expects slow labour growth

Growth in GDP moves from 4.1% to 2.2% by 2024. The energy-rich economy of Norway does not expect to see employment to return to what would be considered normal levels until 2023, the government reported September 3. Statistics Norway, the government’s record-keeping division, expects gross domestic product (GDP) to show...
EconomyTelegraph

Financial services exports to Europe rise despite Brexit

Financial service exports to the European Union rose in the months after Britain left the EU despite warnings that the City would be hit by a collapse in trade, official figures show. The bloc imported 1.4pc more from UK banks, insurers and other finance firms in the first three months...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Chile’s Central Bank doubles benchmark borrowing cost to 1.5% amid sign of recovery

Chile’s Central Bank had issued a statement late on Tuesday saying that it would hike its benchmark borrowing cost by 75 bps to 1.5 per cent, doubling up interest rates followed by a rapid acceleration in vaccination program that seemed to have helped the world’s largest copper producer restart economic activities and eventually spurring up inflation indicators that had prompted the Chilean Central Bank to herald a rate-hike.
Businesskfgo.com

Brazil’s GDP slipped 0.1% in Q2 as second COVID-19 wave stalled recovery

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy contracted by 0.1% in the three months to June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, stalling more than expected as a second wave of the pandemic hurt demand. The decline in Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) from the prior quarter was worse than...
Businesswsau.com

BOJ policymaker warns of heightening risks to Japan’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic may weigh on the economy longer than initially expected, warning of heightened risks to the central bank’s forecast of a moderate, export-driven recovery. While Japan’s economy is likely to recover as a trend, the outlook...
Economyrock947.com

Canadian economy unexpectedly shrank in Q2, July GDP seen down

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s economy unexpectedly shrank 1.1% in the second quarter on an annualized basis and most likely contracted 0.4% in July following a 0.7% gain in June, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday. It was the first time the economy had shrunk since the second quarter of 2020, when...
BusinessCNN

Interest rate hikes have arrived in this major economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The hottest debate among economists and investors is when central banks will back away from pandemic-era policies. After months of ambiguity, they finally have an answer — at least from South Korea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy