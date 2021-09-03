Cancel
Klamath County, OR

More than 70 people gather for second KCSD town hall

Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 4 days ago
More than 70 parents and community members joined Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak tonight (Sept. 2) on the lawn of Mazama High School for a discussion about schools and state mandates. The forum was followed by a question and answer session. As the event began, football players gathered...

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com
Idaho StatePosted by
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Greater Idaho petition campaign successful

Move Oregon’s Border announced that it has collected more than enough signatures to force a “Greater Idaho” ballot initiative onto a Klamath County ballot next year. Although only 1696 signatures are required to qualify for the ballot in Klamath County, Move Oregon’s Border volunteers, including Allen Headley, collected 2796 signatures thanks to a groundswell of support at their county fair booth, ropings, and restaurants.
Klamath County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

County school district to host town halls Sept. 1-2

The Klamath County School District will host two town halls next week to provide a chance for families to get their questions answered as schools prepare to open to full-time, in-person learning. KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak is organizing the events. Community leaders have been invited to attend. The district is...
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

City Announces New Public Information Officer

KLAMATH FALLS, OR – August 25, 2021 The City of Klamath Falls announces the appointment of Kristina Mainwaring as the new Public Information Officer. She began her duties on July 1, 2021. The position within the City Manager’s office serves as the primary spokesperson for City communications. Mainwaring will be...
Oregon StatePosted by
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Calls on School Leaders Not to Jeopardize Return to Full-Time, In-Person Instruction for Oregon Students

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued an open letter to Oregon superintendents, school board members, and education leaders, calling on them to take action to ensure Oregon’s K-12 students can return to full-time, in-person instruction in the classroom this year, with minimal disruptions from COVID-19. “Throughout this pandemic, my north star for decisions about our schools has been to do what is best for our students. We know that students’ mental, physical, behavioral, social, and emotional health is best served when they can be in schools for full-time, in-person instruction,” said Governor Brown. “The Delta variant puts this goal at risk. It puts our children’s health and lives at risk. But, by again taking simple and effective precautions, we can still return our children to classrooms full-time this fall.”
Lakeview, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Patton Meadow and Willow Valley Fire morning update

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Patton Meadow and Willow Valley Fires are continuing to burn in Klamath and Lake counties. The Patton Meadow Fire is estimated to be 7,000 acres with no containment. Wildland firefighters are working to keep the fire north of Oregon State Highway 140 and west of the structures along Cottonwood Road.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg, Walrus, and Yainax fire updates for August 9th

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. Size: 413,765 acres (647 square miles) (Klamath Falls, OR) – A Virtual Public Meeting will be held tonight at 7:30 pm to update the public on the current status of the Bootleg, Walrus, and Yainax Fires. The meeting will not be live but will be recorded and posted to Facebook and Inciweb. Fire manager will answer questions from the public submitted in advance. This will be the final public meeting.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Works hosts Family Fun Night Thursday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A free evening of family fun is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12, at Stukel Park in Klamath Falls. Klamath Works is hosting the event, which includes food, carnival games and prizes for the whole family. Anticipated activities include Balloon pop, bounce house, coin toss, face painting and much more.

