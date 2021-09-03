Cancel
Family Relationships

The second shoe

Observer
 4 days ago

I have no idea if the thought is universal though, the story I heard growing up, pertained only to my maternal grandparents. When my mother brought home a beau, she was allowed to entertain him in the parlor. (I hate to say – much less think so – but this would have been a good ninety years ago.) When her parents (nervously waiting upstairs is the picture I was given) – anyway, when they decided it was time for the young man to leave, they would drop a shoe above the parlor. If their subtle message wasn’t heeded in a prompt style, the second shoe would be dropped. It must have worked.

