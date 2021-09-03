Absolutely stunning weather the next few days
Today: Mostly Sunny. Cool & Less Humid. High 81.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low 58.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Nice. High 84.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Low Shower Chance. High 85.
Labor Day: Partly Sunny. Low Shower Chance. High 87.
WEATHER SUMMARY:
High pressure , with cooler, drier air will continue build over the East Coast over the next few days Dew points are in the 50’s. with a very comfortable, less humid weather pattern, Friday and through the Labor Day weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and nice with a high of 81. Under a clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 50’s overnight.
A cold front will cross the area Labor Day morning. It could produce an isolated shower, but the rain chance is only 20% for Sunday and Monday. We will mainly see some extra clouds. Highs Saturday will be 84, and 85 on Sunday. The high Labor Day will be 87.
The normal low is 66, and the normal high is 84.
