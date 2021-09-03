Who said there were only EVIL STEPMOMS? Celebrities stepparents share their advice on raising kids

Have you found yourself wondering at the canny resemblance that occurs in cast members of some films? Well, without knowing it, you may be looking at kids and their parents on screen. Some are famous, like Will Smith and Jaden Smith or Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer; others are not. Some have been fortunate enough to launch their careers out of cameos with their parents, while it remains just that for others. We compiled a list of parents and kids featured in the same movies and gave a stellar performance.