Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Rizzio by Denise Mina review – the men who took aim at Mary Stuart

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Mary, Queen of Scots, so often characterised as a romance, was notably violent and grim. Visitors to Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh who would like to sense the brutal reality should pay attention to a very small room off the royal bedchamber – it was here, on 9 March 1566, that David Rizzio, Mary’s private secretary and favourite, was murdered. He was stabbed 56 times. The queen, pregnant with a future king, is said to have had a pistol aimed at her belly. This, then, is a crime scene, and so it is appropriate that a crime writer should take up the tale.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Mina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Whatever Happened To Prince John?

(NAPSI)—You may think it’s a legend out of ancient times, but in little more than living memory there was a royal prince—who vanished (at least as far as the press and public were concerned). The Story of the Missing Prince. Even an ardent Anglophile and enthusiastic follower of the British...
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 6, cut her own hair!

Kids will be kids! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter treated herself to a haircut. The royal mom of two shared photos of six-year-old Princess Gabriella ’s DIY bangs on Wednesday. Alongside pictures of her family reunited with her in Africa, Charlene wrote, “Gabriella decided to give...
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Teenage Princess tests positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Royal House announced the news with a statement on Sunday revealing that the 17-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, is currently isolating...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Royal Tradition Diana Didn't Want Her Sons to Follow, Sources Say

Princess Diana was a royal rebel. There were several longstanding protocols (like that heirs to the throne must not fly on the same plane) and traditions (like wearing gloves on walkabouts) that the Princess of Wales altered by the sheer power of her personality. There was, however, one royal tradition that even she could not change, as much as she disliked it for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
U.K.Hello Magazine

20 times royal children were naughty in public

You can be a member of the royal family, you could even be the future King one day, but no matter what, little children will always be prone to tantrums, cheekiness and moments of naughtiness, and these little Princes and Princesses are no exception!. From sticking their tongues out during...
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles unveils portrait of seven-year-old Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Charles published an image of a magnificent portrait done of Queen Elizabeth when she was only seven years old. The oil painting is hanging in the Morning Room of the Prince’s official residence—Clarence House—and dates back to 1933. The Prince of Wales announced on Twitter that he...
U.K.Hello Magazine

The Queen's secret castles revealed

You'll probably be familiar with the Queen's residences of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace and even Balmoral and Sandringham, but what about Peveril Castle or Pickering Castle?. There are a whole host of historical properties which belong to Her Majesty under the ownership of the Duchy of Lancaster. The official...
Worldpurewow.com

Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana Surfaces in Honor of Emotional Anniversary

Yesterday was emotional because it marked the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death. While fans across the world shared heartfelt messages on social media, there’s one tribute that stood out. Author Allan Mallinson recently honored the late royal on Twitter by sharing a stunning black-and-white photo from their first...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Royal British Prince Who Was Hidden From the Public

Prince John in 1910 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The existence of Prince John has only been discovered recently as his existence was well hidden from the British public due to reasons that have not been yet disclosed by the Royal British Family, however, most historians argue that it was to not affect the public image of the royal family. His appearance was very rarely made public and this was due to an illness of which he suffered from a very young age.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

The cutest pictures of royal children being naughty

From adorable baby snaps to lovely couple pics and vintage throwbacks, the royal family provides us with so many fun and heartwarming moments to pore over. Whether it's the newest members of the family like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie and Princess Eugenie's son August, or the Queen herself, the family's outings are a great source of entertainment and intrigue for royal fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy