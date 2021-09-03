Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State outlasts Minnesota with strong second half performance

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Minnesota Gophers 45-31 in a rain filled contest. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Jordan Williams and Christopher Renne provide an instant recap show to break down how Ohio State was able to take control of the game in the second half. They also discuss the struggles Ohio State had and what they need to fix as a the season progresses. CJ Stroud made his debut, it was up and down, but there are a lot of positives to take.