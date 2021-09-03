Cancel
Movies

Oscar Isaac

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year's ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12 months offers a wealth of big, awards-aiming movies from intimate dramas to historical epics.

MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dune star Oscar Isaac says the film is a "masterpiece"

Oscar Isaac has described Denis Villeneuve's Dune as a "masterpiece." "I did get a chance to see the film... I left with so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a cinematic achievement," Isaac told Kevin McCarthy. "I think it's unlike anything that's ever come before it. I think it's a masterpiece."
MoviesPosted by
TIME

Oscar Isaac Smolders in the Pensive Romantic Thriller The Card Counter

Oscar Isaac , the star of writer-director Paul Schrader’s ardent romantic drama The Card Counter —premiering at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival —is the matinee idol we barely deserve in our short-attention-span world , an era when we barely allow ourselves time to read a face or lose ourselves in a pair of eyes. Yet as soldier-turned-poker-ace William Tell—the finest, silliest pseudonym a fictional poker player has ever chosen for himself, hands down—Isaac demands that we slow down and look. His just-graying hair says, “Don’t wait until tomorrow.” His conscientious-basset-hound eyes say, “Don’t get stuck in yesterday.” He sets the pace for The Card Counter, which is what you might call a pensive fairytale, a story about guilt that can be burned away only with the benediction of love.
MoviesMiami Herald

Jessica Chastain and real-life pal Oscar Isaac redo Bergman

Jessica Chastain has been friends with Oscar Isaac since their Julliard days but says it was “a blessing and a curse” to play his wife in a remake of Ingmar Bergman’s classic “Scenes From a Marriage,” which premiered Saturday at the Venice Film Festival. It was a blessing because they...
Moviesepicstream.com

Dune Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Dune has just had its non-entry world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and the reviews are in! Critics have shared their thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's masterpiece and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has just been revealed. So is Dune Certified Fresh or Rotten?...
MoviesVice

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's Venice promo makes us believe in love again

In case you haven’t noticed, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have hit the promo trail for their forthcoming limited series Scenes From A Marriage, which debuted this weekend at the Venice Film Festival. Said promo included them basically parading around Venice looking breathtakingly gorgeous and doe-eyed, which clearly has resonated...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Benedict Cumberbatch's new movie gets a four-minute standing ovation at Venice

Venice Film Festival has become something of an Oscars launch-pad. Just a quick glance at this year's line-up shows that any actor who wants to be in awards contention is currently in Venice – this year's red carpet will be lined by the casts of Dune (Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson), Last Night in Soho (Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith), and The Last Duel (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck).
Moviestheplaylist.net

Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott to Star in Zachary Wigon Dominatrix Thriller ‘Sanctuary’

Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott will star in the Zachary Wigon-directed thriller “Sanctuary,” which just finished shooting in New York, Variety reports. Set in a hotel room over the course of a single night, “Sanctuary” centers on a dominatrix (Qualley) and her wealthy client Hal (Abbott), who is on the cusp of inheriting his father’s fortune and position. When he tries to cut ties with Qualley’s character, “disaster ensues.”
MoviesVanity Fair

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s Venice Red Carpet Appearance Cements Them as Hollywood Icons Until End of Time

Chances are there will not be a moving image more striking at this year’s Venice Film Festival than this li’l video of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain captured on the red carpet on Saturday. On the off chance you did not already see this marvelous work of cinema, we offer it below in its purest form with a “holy crap”-like caption from a swooning film critic and an enormous watermark in the center. Put your seat backs and tray tables up. We’re going in.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Sends Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Into Love and War: Venice TV Review

Each episode of “Scenes From a Marriage” opens with a bit of frank reality. The five installments of HBO’s new limited series begin showing one of the show’s stars, Jessica Chastain or Oscar Isaac, getting prepared for shooting — walking to set, receiving makeup last-looks. Then the clapperboard closes and, suddenly, we’re in the scene. It’s disconcerting, at least at first. If this is an attempt to emphasize the challenges faced by productions in the COVID era, the point is effectively made. (Chastain’s and Isaac’s helpers are masked, and in one scene, Isaac wears a face shield.) But if it’s trying...
MoviesMovieMaker

Oscar Isaac Is in Everything; Coppola’s Dream, Bong Joon-Ho Optimism

Francis Ford Coppola is ready to bet big on a dream project; Bong Joon-Ho has high hopes for cinema; Venice Film Festival heavy hitters and hidden gems; and Festival of Cinema NYC’s offerings include a Drunk Bus and a great funeral. Plus: Oscar Isaac may soon both appear in a Coppola film and play Coppola, among other roles. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Oscar Isaac on why he wanted to play Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid movie

Oscar Isaac's dance card is looking pretty full. The actor is currently filming the Marvel series Moon Knight, will portray Francis Ford Coppola in an upcoming movie about the making of The Godfather, and has a role in Ad Astra director James Gray's next feature film, Armageddon Time, alongside Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett. Somewhere, amid all that, Isaac will play Solid Snake in the new Metal Gear Solid movie from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Oscar Isaac Talks About His Fascination with Metal Gear Solid

Renowned actor Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina, Star Wars, X-Men: Apocalypse, Annihilation) was first rumored to be starring in the Metal Gear Solid movie two years ago when he proclaimed he would have loved to feature in the film. That became official in December 2020, when the actor was confirmed to be playing none other than beloved protagonist Solid Snake.
Movies/Film

Margot Robbie Joins the Cast of Wes Anderson’s Latest Movie with Tom Hanks

Absolutely nothing is going to stop Margot Robbie on her quest to take over the entirety of Hollywood as its next big star for years and years to come. Not satisfied with having already worked with some of the most lauded and in-demand filmmakers in recent memory, Robbie is set to add a Wes Anderson film to her incredible résumé thus far.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Oscar Isaac On Returning To Superheroes In ‘Moon Knight’ After ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’: “We’re Making Something That’s Quite Different”

It’s not some sort of hot take to say that “X-Men: Apocalypse” is a bad superhero movie. And the bar for quality superhero films can be set pretty low. One of the main issues with that film comes down to the role of Apocalypse by Oscar Isaac. There’s no denying Isaac is one of the finest actors working today, but he was just buried under mountains of prosthetics and given the thankless job of delivering some truly terrible lines of dialogue. After that experience, you wouldn’t fault Isaac for not jumping into a new superhero role for the rest of his career. Yet, he’s set to lead the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, “Moon Knight.”
Movies411mania.com

Oscar Isaac Explains What Convinced Him to Do Moon Knight Series

Oscar Isaac has starred in a comic book film before in X-Men: Apocalypse, but in a recent interview he explained why he is enjoying his work on Moon Knight much more. Isaac spoke with Total Film (per GamesRadar) and talked about playing the titular role in the upcoming Disney+ MCU film after being open about how X-Men: Apocalypse was not his favorite film to work on. You can check out some highlights below:
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Oscar Isaac Compares His Moon Knight and X-Men: Apocalypse Roles

Oscar Isaac's return to Marvel's world of superheroes as the lead in Moon Knight possibly came as a surprise to some considering his last appearance was in X-Men: Apocalypse, which was only saved from being the death of the X-Men franchise under Fox by the arrival of Dark Phoenix in 2019. However, Isaac recently revealed that it was not necessarily the pull of the superhero world that drew him to Disney's Moon Knight series, but more the cast and crew that he would be working with on the story.

