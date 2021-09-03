Official Point Of View

The summer is almost over but that does not mean the fun has to end. We may still be in the midst of a pandemic but that has not stopped the community togetherness and vibrant spirit in Far Rockaway. On Sunday, August 29, 2021, the New York Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislators, of which I am a member, presented the Queens Commitment to Community at Bayswater Park. It was an opportunity to address the mental health and physical health that victims, friends, families, and more endure from gun violence by creating a space of entertainment and joy.