Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Official Point Of View

By The Wave
Wave of Long Island
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer is almost over but that does not mean the fun has to end. We may still be in the midst of a pandemic but that has not stopped the community togetherness and vibrant spirit in Far Rockaway. On Sunday, August 29, 2021, the New York Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislators, of which I am a member, presented the Queens Commitment to Community at Bayswater Park. It was an opportunity to address the mental health and physical health that victims, friends, families, and more endure from gun violence by creating a space of entertainment and joy.

www.rockawave.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Nypd#Mental Health#Hispanic#Asian#Nypd#Queens Defenders#Baby Resource Center#Fathers Alive#Emblem Health#Flowers Of Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Bluffton, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Point of pride

Bluffton board has blueprint for handling of potentially divisive political, social issues. Bluffton made headlines in 2006, when it was among the first to join the National League of Cities' Partnership for Working Toward Inclusive Communities, an initiative aimed at fostering dialogue about diversity and acceptance. Signs were erected telling...
Public Healthpagosadailypost.com

A DIFFERENT POINT OF VIEW: Learning Disturbing Things… About People

In response to Bill Hudson’s August 31 comments on how to spot a ‘Delta variant’, I’ll share my experience with social behavior related to COVID. It’s more than just alienation of relationships. Because of my recent (June) open heart surgery, I am high risk for serious cardiac side-effects from any...
Visual ArtPosted by
NJ.com

Seventh annual Points of View art show to open Oct. 22

“Points of View,” an art show and sale featuring five local artists, will be presented at the Saw Mill, part of the Prallsville Mill in Stockton, Oct. 22 to 24. The seventh annual show will begin with an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. and will continue Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, from noon to 5 p.m. both days. Showcasing their work will be Ilene Rubin, Jeanne Chesterton, Jim Bongartz, Armor Keller, and Nancy Shill. All art will be available for purchase.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Parent tells school board that vaccines are Deep State conspiracy to depopulate the world

A parent at a school board meeting in Seminole County, Florida, told members that Covid vaccines were a “deep state conspiracy” and that scientists and the medical community wanted to “depopulate us”. The comments, which were recorded and shared on social media at the weekend, came amid a meeting on whether or not to continue mandating masks for schools in the area, which has seen higher numbers of children with Covid than this time last year, according to Click Orlando. Some 648,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus since it reached the United States early last...
Beauty & FashionWave of Long Island

Exchange of Energy

With scented candles infiltrating nostrils, and new age music playing in unobtrusive fashion, “I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”. “Everything is energy. We are vibrations at our core. We are sound and light – vibrations and notes,” explained Jennifer Kelleher, orchestrator of the “sound bath” – a meditative experience where the recipient is “bathed” in sound waves. “We breathe in and out together; a common thread; connecting breath; we are one being,” she continued.
New York City, NYWave of Long Island

Letters 9-3-21

We are grateful that Hurricane Henri was not “the big one” in Rockaway, but we cannot rest easy. We know that our community is vulnerable and that climate change-related events -like increasingly severe hurricanes, recent flash floods, and heatwaves – threaten the health and public safety of everyone, especially our elderly and disabled neighbors.
CharitiesWave of Long Island

A Special “Thank You” Of School Supplies Give-aways

This upcoming mandatory in-school provision for the 2021-22 school year has parents seeking to know how they will be able to supply costs for afterschool, day care and healthcare. Included in these upcoming costs will be bookbags, school supplies and uniforms. The Samaritan Hands Outreach Center of St. John Baptist...
EnvironmentWave of Long Island

“We Luv You” Group Removed 5,000 Lbs. of Debris Removed from Jamaica Bay Shoreline

On Sunday, August 29th, a group of 230 volunteers from the We Luv You Foundation joined with American Littoral Society to clean a Jamaica Bay shoreline at Spring Creek. Together they removed over 120 bags of marine debris (plastics, cans, bottles, Styrofoam, etc.). The total bulk of trash exceeded 5,000 lbs. – an amazing amount that was impacting the shoreline and adjacent upland.
YogaWave of Long Island

SIT WITH John Roberts

In the final segment of Healing and the Mind, “Wounded Healers,” Bill Moyers goes to a Commonweal Cancer Help Program in Northern California to investigate and observe a one–week retreat setting for people with advanced cancer. His goal was to understand the experience of illness as being a part of life. Michael Lerner, Ph.D. is the President and Director of Commonweal. It came out of his experience with his father’s cancer diagnosis and progression.
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

HIS VIEW

R-A fire forum 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at GHS W hen Greenville’s town council first announced that it was going to have its voters weigh in on the future of its paid fire department earlier this year, my first reaction as the editor of a community newspaper was that we needed to help. Obviously, given my line of work, that […]
Public HealthHomer News

Point of View: Give thanks to health care workers this Labor Day

We are at month 18 of this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and South Peninsula Hospital is just now seeing the levels of patient surge that we feared, but planned for, when this all began. Beds, supplies, protocols, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), negative pressure rooms, ventilators, oxygen, therapeutics. Check. The part that was difficult to plan for was the shortage of workforce.
Kidsmetroparent.com

Talking About Race and Racism with Kids

Today’s headlines and the Black Lives Matter movement make it clear: It’s more important now than ever to have healthy, ongoing conversations with our children about race and racism in our country. But having that conversation isn’t always the easiest to have. Where do you start, how can you explain...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

A World View

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is making international travel especially challenging for many of those looking to participate or compete in next month’s slate of archery events in Yankton. However, officials at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center — backed up by messaging from Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and...
AdvocacyColumbian

Pitts: We must fight for what we’ve already won

He said many profound things that day. He said America had given African Americans “a bad check.”. He said he had come to remind the nation of “the fierce urgency of now.”. He said we might hew “out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”. He said, “I...
AdvocacyWacoTrib.com

Leonard Pitts: Tired of marching for what should already be ours

He said many profound things that day. He said America had given African Americans “a bad check.”. He said he had come to remind the nation of “the fierce urgency of now.”. He said we might hew “out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”. He said “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy