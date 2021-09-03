Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Custom Loss Function in TensorFlow

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomise your algorithm by creating the function to be optimised. In our journey into the world of machine learning and deep learning, it will soon become necessary to approach the customisation of models, optimisers, loss functions, layers and other fundamental components of the algorithm as a whole. Tensorflow and Keras have a large number of pre-implemented and optimised loss functions that are easy to call up in the working environment. Nevertheless, it may be necessary to develop personalised and original loss functions to fully satisfy our need for model characterisation.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tensorflow#Loss Function#Data Science#Tensorflow#The Keras Api#Nasa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Achieving Quantum Advantage at Solving Super Sudokus with D-Wave

Of Sudokus, Humans, Classical and Quantum Computers. Of Sudokus, Humans, Classical and Quantum Computers. Sudokus are puzzles some people enjoy solving manually. It’s a 9x9 (or (3*3)*(3*3)) puzzle, where in each of the squares, you are supposed to fill out a number from 1 to 9. Each row and column as well as each of the marked 3x3 sub-squares can only contain each number from 1 to 9 once.
ComputersNature.com

Simulating fluid flow in complex porous materials by integrating the governing equations with deep-layered machines

Fluid flow in heterogeneous porous media arises in many systems, from biological tissues to composite materials, soil, wood, and paper. With advances in instrumentations, high-resolution images of porous media can be obtained and used directly in the simulation of fluid flow. The computations are, however, highly intensive. Although machine learning (ML) algorithms have been used for predicting flow properties of porous media, they lack a rigorous, physics-based foundation and rely on correlations. We introduce an ML approach that incorporates mass conservation and the Navier–Stokes equations in its learning process. By training the algorithm to relatively limited data obtained from the solutions of the equations over a time interval, we show that the approach provides highly accurate predictions for the flow properties of porous media at all other times and spatial locations, while reducing the computation time. We also show that when the network is used for a different porous medium, it again provides very accurate predictions.
Computersquantamagazine.org

Computer Scientists Discover Limits of Major Research Algorithm

Many aspects of modern applied research rely on a crucial algorithm called gradient descent. This is a procedure generally used for finding the largest or smallest values of a particular mathematical function — a process known as optimizing the function. It can be used to calculate anything from the most profitable way to manufacture a product to the best way to assign shifts to workers.
Coding & ProgrammingLumia UK

Build a Machine Learning Data Analysis Application

Neural networks are very powerful to perform predictive analysis and solve analytical tasks. They are widely used for data classification to detect patterns in the input data and make predictions. The business cases are varied from customer data classification and protection, text classification, consumer behavior, and many others. To show...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Bounding the Sample Size of a Machine Learning Algorithm

One common problem with machine learning algorithms is that we don’t know how much training data we need. A common way around this is the often used strategy: keep training until the training error stops decreasing. However, there are still issues with this. How do we know we’re not stuck in a local minimum? What if the training error has strange behavior, sometimes staying flat over training iterations but sometimes decreasing sharply? The bottom line is that without a precise way of knowing how much training data we need, there will always be some uncertainty as to whether or not we are done training.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Chromebook Shortcut Customization app finally adds its first keybind functions

Having been added to Chromebooks running the Canary channel quite a while back now, the Shortcut Customization application has remained a tabled project. The Chrome OS development team has either been planning out its execution of the experiment, or has placed it on the back burner until now. I just received an update that finally adds some real functionality to the app. To be fair, it’s still early in its development, so it’s not like it’s late or anything, but as a Canary user, it’s been sitting for a bit with no updates, so this is exciting!
Computerswccftech.com

Alder Lake CPUs Have Lots of Room for Optimization in Games, Says Intel

During its Architecture Day 2021 event, Intel unveiled technologies like XeSS (its own version of AI-based neural supersampling) as well as the final design for the upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, due to launch later this year. As reported by our hardware fellows, Alder Lake will feature an 8+8 core design, which means there are going to be eight Golden Cove high-performance cores and another eight Gracemont high-efficiency cores. This can have both direct and indirect benefits for gaming.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Free GPUs for Training Your Deep Learning Models

Yes you heard it right. It’s free. GPUs are an essential part of training deep learning models and they don’t come cheap. In this article, we examine some platforms that provide free GPUs without the restrictions of free trial periods, limited free credits or requiring a credit card during sign up.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Is Machine Learning the future of Data Quality?

“Garbage in, garbage out”, in the data world we have often heard this phrase which means if your data is “bad”, you can never make “good” decisions(bet you didn’t see this one coming:P). The journey from “bad” to “good” is what Data Quality is. Now the bad data can mean...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Learning Roadmap for 2021

Although nothing really changes except for the date, a new year fills everyone with the hope of starting things afresh. Adding a bit of planning, well-envisioned goals and a learning roadmap makes for a great recipe for a year full of growth. This post intends to strengthen your plan by...
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

Data Science Trends of the Future 2022

Data Science is an exciting field for knowledge workers because it increasingly intersects with the future of how industries, society, governance and policy will function. While it's one of those vague terms thrown around a lot for students, it's actually fairly simple to define. Data science is an interdisciplinary field...
Softwaredevops.com

Why You Should Use GitOps to Experiment With AI

As the pace at which artificial intelligence (AI) models are being constructed and inevitably updated starts to increase, it’s becoming more apparent that the pace at which data science teams are currently experimenting also needs to dramatically quicken. Many data science teams today are fortunate if they manage to successfully...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

Cerebras Extends AI System to ‘Brain-sized’ Algorithms

The memory extension system allows a single wafer-scale engine to train 120 trillion parameter models. Cerebras showed off a new memory extension scheme during the Hot Chips event aimed at its second-generation CS-2 AI accelerator, allowing a single wafer-scale chip to train 120-trillion parameter models. By comparison, the capacity of the human brain is around 100 trillion parameters.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Getting my Google Tensorflow Developer Certificate

I recently obtained my Tensorflow Developer Certificate and was admitted to the Tensorflow Developer Network! It was a bit of a challenge — sitting through an 5-hour exam (it’s been a longgg time since I did that) to solve 5 problems across regression, computer vision, NLP and time series forecasting, all to be done with deep neural networks using TF 2.0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy