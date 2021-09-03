Cancel
Jefferson County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson, southern Shawnee, east central Wabaunsee and northwestern Osage Counties through 215 AM CDT At 129 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dover to near Carbondale. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Pauline, Berryton and Grantville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 348 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 162 and 187. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

