Amazon gets FCC approval to test antennas for satellite broadband service
Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday gained approval to test prototype antennas for its Project Kuiper, according to documents filed by the Federal Communications Commission. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide global broadband service — which would be powered by the company's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. Amazon said the Kuiper system would benefit "tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses."www.bizjournals.com
