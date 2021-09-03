Cancel
Redmond, WA

Amazon gets FCC approval to test antennas for satellite broadband service

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday gained approval to test prototype antennas for its Project Kuiper, according to documents filed by the Federal Communications Commission. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide global broadband service — which would be powered by the company's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. Amazon said the Kuiper system would benefit "tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses."

www.bizjournals.com

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Computing#Amazon Com Inc#Project Kuiper#The Business Journal#Eastside#Microsoft Corp#Starlink
