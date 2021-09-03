Microsoft may have just revealed Android app support for Xbox
A new Microsoft Store listing points to Xbox consoles getting Android app support. The store listing for the Windows Subsystem for Android specifically lists the Xbox One. Microsoft will offer Android app support on Windows 11 in the coming months, allowing you to use some of the top mobile apps on your desktop, laptop, or Windows tablet. Now, it looks like the relevant software to enable this feature has appeared online.www.androidauthority.com
