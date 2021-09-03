Rep. Levin Hits $5 Million Milestone In Savings for Constituents

Oceanside, CA – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced his office has secured more than $5 million for constituents through casework services so far this year. The services include successful efforts to resolve issues with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), as well as cases involving the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Social Security Administration (SSA), and other federal agencies. The total amount secured for constituents so far this year is $5,430,888. The median receipt is $5,862, and 27 constituents received more than $20,000.