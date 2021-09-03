Cancel
Visalia, CA

Two men stabbed in Visalia, deputies say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
Tulare County deputies are investigating a stabbing near A Country Mart in Visalia.

Detectives say two men were found with stab wounds around 6:45 pm Thursday at the store along Mariposa Avenue.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

One has been treated and released. The other is still in critical condition at this hour.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's office.

