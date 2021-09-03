Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Senator Jones Measure To Provide PPE To Social Workers Clears Legislature

Sacramento. CA — egislation authored by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to social workers was unanimously approved by the State Senate. Specifically, Jones’s Senate Bill 549 will guarantee that social workers, once declared essential workers during a state of emergency, will be given priority to receive health and safety equipment necessary to do their jobs. Despite being declared essential workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most social workers have not been prioritized to receive health and safety equipment. As a result, they have often had to work from home online or in-person in unsafe conditions.

