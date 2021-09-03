Coaches not pleased with timing, length of Injury Fund games
Less than two weeks after the first practice, high school football teams from around the state are staring down the barrel of a four-quarter Injury Fund contest. If you think this is a case of too much too soon, rest assured you are not alone. Usually, the Injury Fund game is capped after two quarters and comes on the heels of a joint practice and a controlled scrimmage. Neither option was made available during the 2021 preseason.www.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0