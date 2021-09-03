North Coast Repertory Presents Dancing Lessons

Join us for the finale of an incredible 90th season by dancing to the beat of your own playlist! Quiet Events Silent Disco DJ’s will be spinning songs from the 70’s to today that will play on wireless headsets with three channels. The dance party will take place in the festive John Drew Backyard Theater, so grab your family, friends, neighbors, and strangers and head to Guild Hall on Sunday, September 5 from 8-11pm for the most fun you will ever have!