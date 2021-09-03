Cancel
Theater & Dance

North Coast Repertory Presents Dancing Lessons

By Editor
thevistapress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“An Enthralling Evening” – BroadwayWorld.com. Entertaining and charming! We meet two highly offbeat characters, a Broadway dancer and a science professor coping with physical and emotional challenges as they forge an unexpected friendship in this heartfelt play. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, we witness their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.

Richard Baird
#Repertory Theatre
