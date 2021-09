The Chicago Cubs look to make it four wins in a row when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a National League Central Division matchup on Friday. The Pirates (48-86), who dropped a 6-5 11-inning decision to Chicago on Thursday, have struggled of late and are 1-5 in their last six games. The Cubs (60-75), who have won four of their last five overall, have won six of the last seven meetings with Pittsburgh. Chicago is 6-4 in its last 10 games, while Pittsburgh is 4-6.