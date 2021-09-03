Why is Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein telling everyone he’s actually ‘a human man’?

The Ted Lasso backlash has begun. Ever since the delightful Apple TV+ comedy emerged this year as a universal favorite and not a plucky underdog, the series has been inviting disgruntled “hot takes.” Whether we’re talking about The New Yorker publishing a review literally titled “Ted Lasso Can’t Save Us” or the myriad of Twitter fights about whether or not Ted Lasso Season 2 is working so far, the show is being heckled like never before. Could it be that the show truly is a let down in Season 2? (No, it’s actually still profoundly good.) Or is it the fact that Apple TV+’s choice to release new episodes of the half hour comedy weekly (and not all at once à la Netflix) is hurting the show?