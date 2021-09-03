Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Ohio State, C.J. Stroud pass first test in season-opening win at Minnesota

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – Huntington Bank Stadium was rocking, fueled by the return of a raucous crowd that was sensing an upset against the No. 4 team in the country. Making his first college start on the road in that hostile environment, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud shook off an uneven first half to throw four second-half touchdown passes and rally the Buckeyes against a Minnesota squad that refused to go away in the season opener for the Big Ten rivals.

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Columbus, MN
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Ibrahim
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#American Football#Gophers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Severity of Mo Ibrahim injury revealed

Minnesota Golden Gophers star running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an injury to his left leg in Thursday’s 45-31 loss to Ohio State, and on Monday head coach PJ Fleck addressed the severity of the injury: Ibrahim will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and will undergo season-ending surgery, Fleck said.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud would be the Buckeyes starting quarterback. On Thursday night, Stroud got his first chance to start a college football game. Ohio State took its No. 4 ranking on the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Minnesota StateSporting News

Ohio State vs. Minnesota final score, results: C.J. Stroud's big debut helps Buckeyes stave off early scare

C.J. Stroud saw what Ohio State's offense was capable of during his redshirt year when he sat behind Justin Fields. And though seeing may be believing, there's a chance — in fact, a likelihood — that the experiential nature of one of the nation's most dynamic offenses exceeded anything Stroud may have seen or expected of his debut, which ended up being a 45-31 victory for the No. 4 Buckeyes at Minnesota on Thursday night.
Ohio StateSporting News

Who is C.J. Stroud? Meet Ohio State's new QB1 replacing Justin Fields

Replacing a quarterback like Justin Fields is a tall task for any team, even if that team is Ohio State. Still, coach Ryan Day found himself in an enviable position of having four dynamic quarterback options from which to choose with C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller, Kyle McCord and recent addition Quinn Ewers.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Josh Proctor injury concerning

The Ohio State football team doesn’t have a strong secondary. While I don’t think they played that badly against Minnesota, it’s still one of the weakest parts of the team. Josh Proctor is the best player back there and is frankly the most important player in the secondary. That’s what...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State receivers rave over starting QB C.J. Stroud

Despite not having thrown a pass during an Ohio State football game, newly tabbed Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud has been reaping praise from his receiver corps. Last week, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day named Stroud, a redshirt freshman from California as the starter for the OSU opener against Minnesota on Thursday night. He had been in competition with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord for the QB1 spot on the depth chart.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s debut serves as a reminder that development is a process: Stephen Means’ Observations from Ohio State vs. Minnesota football

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three observations from Ohio State football’s 45-31 win over Minnesota in its season opener on Thursday. 1. C.J. Stroud went through his reads on a third and 12 before concluding that none of his options was open downfield. He took off, hoping to pick up a first down only to get flipped on his head, falling short of the marker.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

C.J. Stroud heeds Ryan Day's message to 'keep swinging,' fuels Ohio State Buckeyes' comeback victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- When C.J. Stroud began to struggle early in his first career start as Ohio State's quarterback, coach Ryan Day pulled the redshirt freshman aside. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes had no intention of backing off their typically aggressive game plan on offense. Day fully expected growing pains for Stroud, who didn't even attempt a pass as Justin Fields' backup during an abbreviated 2020 season, as he faced Minnesota on the road Thursday night. But Day told Stroud that he wouldn't play it safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy