Ohio State, C.J. Stroud pass first test in season-opening win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Huntington Bank Stadium was rocking, fueled by the return of a raucous crowd that was sensing an upset against the No. 4 team in the country. Making his first college start on the road in that hostile environment, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud shook off an uneven first half to throw four second-half touchdown passes and rally the Buckeyes against a Minnesota squad that refused to go away in the season opener for the Big Ten rivals.www.foxsports.com
