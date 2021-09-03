‘The Rescue’ Film Review: Thai Soccer Cave Rescue Doc Spins a Yarn So Wild It Has to Be True

"Believe." NatGeo Docs has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Rescue, the latest film from Free Solo and Meru directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin. This just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival to some rave reviews, calling this "heartstopping", "rousing" and "truly astonishing." You all know the story about the boys trapped inside a cave in Thailand in 2018, and the daring rescue to save them, as it was headline news for weeks straight. The doc film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, as well as the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys. The filmmakers keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they use a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews to piece together the high-stakes mission, highlight the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and U.S. Special Forces, and detail the expert cave divers’ audacious venture to save the boys. I'm very interested in watching this doc - take a look.