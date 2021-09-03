Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

‘The Rescue’ Film Review: Thai Soccer Cave Rescue Doc Spins a Yarn So Wild It Has to Be True

By William Bibbiani
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2018, 12 children were trapped in a narrow, serpentine cave system in the mountains of Northern Thailand, and wouldn’t you know it? The entire subterranean labyrinth was also flooding with countless gallons of water. The government does everything in their power to save them, the Navy SEALs are enlisted with all their expertise, but in the end, there was one small group of people who saved the day:

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Jimmy Chin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Be True#Documentary Film#Cave Rescue#The Cave#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesBBC

Censor: Video nasty film explores the power of horror

Can new technology provoke the fear it will cause a breakdown in human social behaviour?. Filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond poses this question in her first feature film Censor, set in the so-called "video nasty" era of the 80s. During that time, low-budget horror films were released directly to watch on home...
MoviesCollider

The Wild True Story of ‘South of Sanity,’ the Only Movie Ever Filmed in Antarctica

Antarctica, the southernmost continent on the planet is known for its inhabitable climate and freezing cold atmosphere. What it’s not known for is its history in cinema. In fact, the polar desert had absolutely no movies filmed entirely in the location...that is until the late 2000s. In 2012 came the release of South of Sanity, a low-budget horror movie produced entirely on the continent of Antarctica. Though the movie has remained largely unknown, with a whopping total of 3 reviews on the popular film website Letterboxd, there’s absolutely no doubt that the film has earned a spot in cinematic history.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Thai Cave Rescue Story ‘Thirteen Lives’ Leads MGM Slate Presentation

The heroic rescue of 12 Thai youth soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave in 2018 led to a mad dash in Hollywood to turn a moment that captivated the world into a movie. Now one of the Hollywood projects based on that rescue, “Thirteen Lives,” became one of the new titles introduced by MGM during its CinemaCon presentation.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sweet Girl’: Film Review

In the opening scene of his new thriller premiering on Netflix, Jason Momoa dives off the top of a baseball stadium into a river far below. No, he’s not playing Aquaman but rather Ray Cooper, an ordinary blue-collar guy. Or at least the sort of blue-collar guy who can kick ass and dispatch trained assassins as if he’s been doing it all his life. After that prologue, the film misleadingly continues as if it were a sensitive drama, with Ray and his teenage daughter, Rachel (Isabela Merced, Dora and the Lost City of Gold), attending to the hospital bedside of desperately...
MoviesPolygon

The beautiful sci-fi film The Colony splices Aliens into Children of Men

We’ve been destroying the earth for a long time, and because sci-fi cinema has distilled and explored those concerns for decades (from Soylent Green to Waterworld to WALL-E to Snowpiercer), the genre has become a kind of echo chamber. Our planet becomes uninhabitable. Humanity travels elsewhere to start again. Were we the problem all along? The repetitive setup of these concerns, and a lack of creativity in considering them, results in films like director and co-writer Tim Fehlbaum’s The Colony.
MoviesThe Independent

Censor: The story behind the best British horror film in years

Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section has long been the holy grail for any burgeoning horror director. It’s where The Blair Witch Project (1999) kickstarted the found-footage phenomenon, where Saw (2004) launched one of the most successful franchises in history, and, more recently, where It Follows (2014) and Hereditary (2018) were first unleashed, reinvigorating modern horror. Censor, which is released today (20 August), received its world premiere at this year's virtual Sundance, and was a worthy addition to that list. In fact, it is one of the best horror films in years.
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix Reveals Cast and Showrunners for Thai Cave Rescue Limited Series

Netflix has revealed the cast and showrunners for its limited series about the 2018 rescue of trapped soccer players in a Thai cave. Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn, both veterans of “Designated Survivor,” will serve as showrunners for the series, slated to premiere globally in 2022. More from...
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for 'The Rescue' Doc About the 2018 Thai Cave Rescue

"Believe." NatGeo Docs has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Rescue, the latest film from Free Solo and Meru directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin. This just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival to some rave reviews, calling this "heartstopping", "rousing" and "truly astonishing." You all know the story about the boys trapped inside a cave in Thailand in 2018, and the daring rescue to save them, as it was headline news for weeks straight. The doc film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, as well as the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys. The filmmakers keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they use a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews to piece together the high-stakes mission, highlight the efforts of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and U.S. Special Forces, and detail the expert cave divers’ audacious venture to save the boys. I'm very interested in watching this doc - take a look.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Rescue’ Review: The Team Behind ‘Free Solo’ Returns with a Harrowing Doc About the Thailand Cave Rescue

“The Rescue” is first and foremost . “Free Solo” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin — further cementing their reputation as rock stars of the extreme non-fiction cinema scene with their most absorbing and ingeniously crafted stress-fest to date — so intimately embed us with the ragtag team of cave divers who attempted the impossible that we feel worthy of a medal just for watching them do it.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Rescue’: A Sturdy Doc From The ‘Free Solo’ Team Suffers A Little In Comparison [Telluride Review]

The problem with making a successful documentary – commercial success, critical raves, Academy Award – is eventually, you have to make another one. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo” is one of the great non-fiction films of recent years, a nail-biting extreme sports chronicle with an intimate personality profile nestled firmly inside, Russian doll-style. Perhaps if its follow-up had gone in an entirely different direction, they could’ve sidestepped comparisons. But “The Rescue,” while quite effective overall, cannot help but suffer in comparison.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix Sets Thai Cave Mini-Series Cast

Netflix has set the cast and showrunners for its planned limited series about the 2018 rescue of young soccer players who were trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for more than two weeks. “Designated Survivor” veterans Dana Ledoux Miller and Michael Russell Gunn will serve as executive producers and...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘C’mon C’mon’ Film Review: Joaquin Phoenix Explores His Paternal Side in Humane Mike Mills Dramedy

Imagine growing up at the end of times, on a tattered planet suffocating under ceaseless environmental mayhem and the putrid fumes of socioeconomic injustice. That today’s children and teenagers, conscious of the discouraging prospects left for them by adults, can still envision a livable future must be a miracle of our species’ resilient hopefulness.
Moviesdailybruin.com

Film review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ brings unique plot to the big screen

Marvel’s latest legend has arrived, and his name is Shang-Chi. Released Friday in select theaters, including Westwood’s Regency theater, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” centers around lazy hotel valet, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), as he is forced to return home to fight the demons of his past, including his father and leader of the powerful Ten Rings organization, Xu Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung). With Wenwu as the film’s antagonist, the deep familial tension between him and Shang-Chi creates the driving force of an intense movie.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Dune’ Film Review: Huge Sci-Fi Epic Is Relentlessly Dark But Also Thrilling

Director Denis Villeneuve has succeeded in wrestling Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic “Dune” to the big screen, and that’s an impressive feat all by itself. So when his film premiered on Friday at the Venice Film Festival, it’s no surprise that it showed what a movie version of “Dune” can be, but also why it’s been so difficult to get one onto the screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy