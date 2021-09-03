Cancel
‘Becoming Cousteau’ Film Review: Respectful Doc Offers Nostalgic Look at Prescient Eco-Icon

By Elizabeth Weitzman
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
“We must go and see for ourselves,” Jacques Cousteau declared about the mysteries of the sea. But for those who weren’t so lucky, his oceanographic films were the next best thing. This is also true of “Becoming Cousteau,” a National Geographic documentary given a huge boost from Cousteau’s own footage, and a professional sheen thanks to Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus.

