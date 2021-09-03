Mom is convinced nighttime sounds have a name
DEAR DR. ROACH: I need help with my mother's question (she's 86). She reports hearing glass breaking or being smashed. It's so loud that it wakes her out of her sleep. She looks around and never is there a glass broken. She says it's also a loud crashing noise, like something slamming up against a door. This only happens at night in her sleep. She states that it only happens a couple times a year for many years. I've told her it's a dream or semidream state. She's convinced that there is a specific medical name and explanation for her experience. Her name is Sarah. — N.D.
