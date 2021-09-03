The FTC Looking Into Why McFlurry Machines Keep Breaking Down

According to franchisees and a report by The Wall Street Journal, the old joke about the McDonald's ice cream machine never working is no laughing matter. Apparently, the franchise owners have complained that the machines are overly complicated and take up to four hours to clean. The report by WSJ's Heather Haddon states, "The machines require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to four hours to destroy bacteria. The cleaning cycle can fail, making the machines unusable until a repair technician can get them going again, owners say."