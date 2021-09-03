Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The FTC Looking Into Why McFlurry Machines Keep Breaking Down

By Conner Flynn
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many memes out there that highlight how ridiculous it is that despite advertising desserts like milkshakes and McFlurries, McDonald’s always seems to be out of them because their machines are broken. This has become a big enough issue that even the FTC wants to know more. This is...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Mcflurry#Mcflurries#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
Related
Food & Drinkswhdh.com

FTC investigating frequent failure of McFlurry machines at McDonald’s

(WHDH) — McDonald’s customers sick of hearing that the McFlurry machine is broken may soon get some answers. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the ice cream machines, The Wall Street Journal reported. The FTC reportedly contacted McDonald’s franchisees earlier this summer to get information on why its ice cream...
EconomyNewsTimes

The FTC Is Investigating Why the Ice Cream Machines at McDonald's Are Always Broken

According to franchisees and a report by The Wall Street Journal, the old joke about the McDonald's ice cream machine never working is no laughing matter. Apparently, the franchise owners have complained that the machines are overly complicated and take up to four hours to clean. The report by WSJ's Heather Haddon states, "The machines require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to four hours to destroy bacteria. The cleaning cycle can fail, making the machines unusable until a repair technician can get them going again, owners say."
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

A List of the Top 5 AI-Powered Business Tools for U.S Startups

Revealing The Best Five AI Business Tools For Starting Entrepreneurs. Most of today’s businesses rely heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology which allows them to stand out from their competition, proliferate their market influence and expand their operations significantly. Such AI-powered applications include fraud detector software, Chatbots, legal analysis...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Is the Federal Trade Commission investigating McFlurry machines?

The United States Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating broken McDonald’s McFlurry machines. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC has contacted multiple franchisees looking for more information on its historically troubled machines used to make McDonald’s milkshakes, soft cones and the McFlurry. The FTC declined to comment on...
Food & Drinksarizonadailyindependent.com

Operation McFlurry: Sunday’s Comic

READ MORE — FTC Launches Investigation Into McDonald’s McFlurry Machines Because They’re Breaking Too Often >>>. We at the American Daily Independent News Network are a dedicated team of journalists and subject matter experts solely funded by the financial support of our readers and advertisers. We serve millions of readers...
Cell PhonesPosted by
JC Post

FTC: 'Stalkerware app' maker ordered to delete secretly stolen user data

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission banned SpyFone and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance business over allegations that the stalkerware app company secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use, and online activities through a hidden device hack. The company’s apps sold real-time access to their secret surveillance, allowing stalkers and domestic abusers to stealthily track the potential targets of their violence. SpyFone’s lack of basic security also exposed device owners to hackers, identity thieves, and other cyber threats. In addition to imposing the surveillance-business ban, the FTC’s order requires SpyFone to delete the illegally harvested information and notify device owners that the app had been secretly installed.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon stops telling people what they have bought in emails

Amazon is seemingly no longer mentioning what products people have bought when emailing them order confirmations. The change was tweeted about by Paul Rosania, a director of product for the workplace messaging app Slack, who noticed it at the end of last month. Some have speculated that this is in order to stop data being scraped by other services in order to gather information about Amazon sales.
TechnologyTechCrunch

T-Mobile confirms it was hacked after customer data posted online

The U.S. cell giant, which last year completed a $26 billion merger with Sprint, confirmed an intrusion but that it has “not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved.” The company said that its investigation will “take some time,” and no timeline was given. “We are confident...
BusinessHot Hardware

Here's Why Amazon Wants To Monitor Employee Keystrokes In Its Latest Surveillance Push

Following call center company Teleperformance allegedly forcing employees to undergo AI camera surveillance, Amazon wants to monitor its own customer service employees. Soon, Amazon could use a system that captures all workers' keystrokes to run behavioral analysis and prevent malicious hackers or imposters from stealing data. In a confidential document...
BusinessUbergizmo

Amazon Might Monitor Employees’ Keystrokes To Protect Customer Data

When you run a company, you can’t always trust that your employees will do everything they’re supposed to do. More often than not, employees do things they’re not supposed to do, whether it be more simple kinds of things like taking extended breaks, stealing company stationary, to more serious offenses like looking into databases they’re not supposed to.
BusinessThe Verge

Go read this look at how Amazon third-party sellers pester customers who leave bad reviews

When you buy something on Amazon, the e-commerce giant isn’t always the one making the sale; an estimated half of all products sold on Amazon come from third-party sellers. Amazon says it’s merely the conduit between buyer and seller, and doesn’t bear responsibility if a third-party product is defective (although some recent court cases have challenged that stance).
Posted by
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
LawWashington Post

Lawsuits say Siri and Google are listening, even when they’re not supposed to

Tech companies have long encouraged putting listening devices in homes and pockets, attempting to convince consumers to rely on their voice assistants for any little need that pops up. But some are growing concerned that these devices are recording even when they’re not supposed to — and they’re taking their fears to the courts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy