Michael Kresovich on high school football: Will history repeat itself tonight?

Are you ready, 95-5, G-L-O High School Football fans??? Tonight is THE night, as we launch our 95-5, G-L-O ‘Red Zone Game Of The Week’, as we travel to Metamora, Illinois, for the battle between Peoria Notre Dame and Metamora! It’s going to be one amazing game! Doc Watson will provide all of the play-by-play, and Tony Johnson will provide our in depth color commentary on the game! Kickoff is set for 7pm, game action in Metamora begins at 7:30pm! Catch the game at 95.5 FM on your radio, and you can catch our live stream of the game as well on the 95-5, G-L-O APP! Let’s have a great season! Football is back!