Michael Kresovich on high school football: Will history repeat itself tonight?
Gone are the opening-week jitters, Saturday make-up games and rain delays (for now). Last week area teams’ offensives struggled to score points in the rain while Jersey Shore showed everyone its going to be just fine without last season’s starts. Tonight, winless teams will earn their first victories of the season and fans will see a potential Mt. League championship in week two of the high school football season.www.lockhaven.com
