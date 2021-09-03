Cancel
Education

Guest column: 'Grow your own' investments can address teacher shortages

By Tyson Running Wolf Guest columnist
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

As students and teachers throughout Montana are going back to school, we know that a lot of those schools — especially in rural and reservation communities — are struggling with teacher shortages. Finding and keeping high-quality teachers is a perennial challenge for rural schools in general, and schools in Indian Country in particular. But we also know that if we can encourage hometown kids to pursue a career in education, and help them get the training they need to be teachers, they are more likely to stay in small towns and make a career in their local schools.

