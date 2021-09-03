Guest column: Child care crisis cripples economic recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold socially distant events with community members in Lynchburg, Roanoke, andFloyd to hear more about the region’s needs and gather feedback to bring back to the Senate as he works this month on the Build Back Better bill to deliver relief for Virginia families as they grapple with COVID-19. As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, Kaine has played a pivotal role in crafting this bill. The Senate recently passed the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget resolution to start the process of working on the Build Back Better bill, and Kaine will work with his colleagues over the next month to further shape the legislation before final passage. Kaine will work to ensure the bill lowers costs, cuts taxes for middle class and low-income families, and helps Virginians overcome challenges due to COVID-19.