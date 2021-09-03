Cancel
Exclusive: U.S. Funding Tapped for Pacific Undersea Cable After China Rebuffed

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - The Federated States of Micronesia will tap a U.S. funding facility to construct a Pacific undersea communications cable, two sources told Reuters, after rejecting a Chinese company-led proposal that was deemed a security threat by U.S. officials. The United States has taken great interest in several plans...

