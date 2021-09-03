San Diego Judge Rules U.S. Border Officials Unlawfully Turned Away Asylum Seekers
In a ruling Thursday afternoon, San Diego Judge Cynthia Bashant found U.S. border officials were unlawfully turning away asylum seekers from ports of entry. “What what was going on is that the department was turning back these asylum seekers and saying, ‘Look we're at capacity, you're going to have to go back to Mexico and come back at another time,'" San Diego legal analyst Dan Eaton said.www.nbcsandiego.com
Comments / 0