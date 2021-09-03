Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer RSV vaccine candidate Phase 3 trial will focus on older adults

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a9ay_0blO3WoJ00

Pfizer has announced the third phase of its RSV vaccine candidate clinical trial for older adults. The company is calling the trial’s third phase ‘RENOIR,’ noting that it involves giving its RSVpreF vaccine candidate to adults ages 60 and older. The company anticipates enrolling around 30,000 participants for Phase 3 RENOIR in order to study the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that can cause severe, potentially deadly, infections in older adults, as well as infants and anyone who has a compromised immune system. At this point in time, there aren’t any vaccines available to help prevent the virus or reduce its severity; around 14,000 older adults die from the virus every year.

Pfizer’s vaccine candidate has been in the works for a long while. The FDA granted the company Fast Track status for the vaccine candidate in late 2018. The company reported “positive top-line results” from the Phase 2b proof-of-concept study back in April 2020, followed most recently by details on Phase 2a in July 2021.

The Phase 2a study looked into the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the RSVpreF vaccine candidate in healthy adults who were ages 18 through 50. Pfizer plans to share the results from this phase in the future. Phase 3 RENOIR, meanwhile, will focus on older adults who are among the most vulnerable to RSV.

RENOIR will, according to Pfizer, focus on whether its vaccine candidate can help prevent moderate and severe RSV infections in older adults. The trial will be randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-blind, taking place with participants across the world. The trial comes just ahead of the start of the next RSV season, which kicks off in early autumn.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renoir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Vaccine Trial#Vaccine Efficacy#Pfizer Rsv#Phase 3 Renoir#Fast Track
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Reliance obtains DCGI approval to conduct Phase I Covid-19 vaccine trial

Reliance Life Sciences has obtained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to carry out a Phase I clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine with some conditions. This trial will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the two-dose vaccine against Covid-19 infection in healthy subjects, PTI reported.
Medical & BiotechMotley Fool

Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks it's "likely" that a variant could emerge that evades protection by the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Other scientific experts have expressed similar views. However, Bourla stated that Pfizer could quickly develop a new vaccine that could fight any new variants. On nearly every front, the COVID-19...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer CEO says “Success against Covid-19 will likely require both vaccines and treatments”

Vaccines have dominated national and global headlines for most of the past 18 months. However, as we’ve seen in countries like Israel and UK, the number of covid cases continues to rise. On Monday alone, Israel Health Ministry reported close to 11,000 COVID-19 cases, marking a new record since the start of the pandemic. Now, it’s becoming increasingly clear that vaccine alone is not going to end this deadly virus.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Astellas Pauses Dosing of Gene Therapy After Liver-Linked Concerns

Possible side effects have once again plagued a gene therapy under development by Astellas Pharma. This morning, the company announced it had paused the screening and dosing of an investigational gene therapy for patients with X-linked Myotubular My-opathy (XLMTM) following a serious adverse event report in a trial participant. Japan-based...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Johnson & Johnson HIV Vaccine Candidate Fails Mid-Stage Trial

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares were active Tuesday after the company said its experimental HIV vaccine failed to provide sufficient protection in its phase 2b HIV vaccine clinical trial. Data showed that the investigational vaccine regimen did not protect members of the study,...
Healthnorthcoastcitizen.com

Rapid increase in Ivermectin prescriptions and reports of severe illness

Ivermectin is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites. When used as prescribed for approved indications, it is generally safe and well tolerated. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ivermectin dispensing by retail pharmacies has increased, as has use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy