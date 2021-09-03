Doug Adams Leaves Holler and Bullard Tavern

Chef David Rose is the Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks, and he knows a thing or two about grilling. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rose told us about his time on "Food Network Star" when he competed against the grill master himself, Bobby Flay. "I was cooking head to head with Bobby Flay and I lost to Bobby. So if I'm going out, I'm going out in a blaze of glory. And I went toe-to-toe with the Iron Chef, so that's pretty cool." But grilling is in Rose's DNA, and he recalled the day when his Jamaican-born dad passed the grill on to him. "I was 6 years old, dad was making grilled jerk chicken, and he said, 'Don't burn the chicken,' handed me the tongs, and walked away." So Rose isn't kidding when he says grilling is his life.