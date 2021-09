CHICAGO (CBS) —Friends and family say the bank teller who was killed last week in a deadly stabbing at a Chicago Chase Bank had just begun a new chapter in her life. By all accounts, Jessica Vilaythong was carving out her world in Chicago after graduating college last year, which makes the randomness of the attack all the more painful for the people who were part of her day-to-day. Last Wednesday she went into work like any other weekday. No one knew Vilaythong, just 24 years old, would later be robbed of the rest of her life. “I knew she worked at a...