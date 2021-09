After months of fervent online speculation, Lady Gaga finally confirmed this morning that Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album will be hitting fan’s ears this Friday, September 3rd (it’s just one of many, many projects Gaga is working on this year). But the project isn’t merely your typical remix album full of big-room bangers reworked by the usual suspects to appease Gaga’s existing fans on Saturday nights in Hell’s Kitchen or West Hollywood clubs. Instead, as the featured names on the tracklist confirm, this is basically Gaga’s full-on embrace of the very online, very Gen Z, and very queer Hyperpop movement.