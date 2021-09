In Central America, the Managua-based daily La Prensa bills itself simply as “the newspaper of the Nicaraguans.” Yet this modest claim hardly captures the role La Prensa has played since its first issue rolled off the presses in 1926. During those 95 years of turbulent history, the paper — under the ownership of one of Latin America’s most distinguished journalistic families, the Chamorros — has consistently stood for democracy and press freedom. Its critical stance toward the repressive Somoza dynasty probably led to the assassination of La Prensa’s then-editor, Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, in 1978. After the Sandinistas took over in a 1979 revolution, La Prensa opposed the excesses of that government, facing censorship and harassment as a result.