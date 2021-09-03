Erik Brian Priddy, age 48, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away August 28, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Erik Priddy was a native of Canmer, Ky and the best husband, father, son, Pepaw and friend. He always worked hard for his family. He was a loving husband and companion. No father could love their children as much as he did. He was a gentle giant and he wore his heart on his sleeve. He enjoyed grilling good food and loved sharing it with others. He guaranteed laughter where ever he was. He loved to relax with his little yorkie, Shelby, by his side. He was an employee of Ford Motor Company. He was truly one of a kind. A big man with an even bigger heart.